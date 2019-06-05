Nick Jonas on Running for President One Day: Politics is Very Tricky Thing
Priyanka Chopra recently said that she wants husband Nick Jonas to run for President if that's what it takes to bring about change in America.
Actress Priyanka Chopra, left, and singer Nick Jonas pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Best Years of a Life' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about the political aspirations she had for both herself and her husband, revealing she'd like to run for prime minister of India, and she'd like Nick Jonas to run for president.
"I would love to run for prime minister of India. I would love Nick to run for president," the 36-year-old star told The Sunday Times. "I don’t like the things associated with politics... but I know that both of us really want to make a change."
But not many would know that Nick himself previously admitted to wanting to run for office. In 2011, Nick was asked during a solo appearance on The View whether he wanted to go into politics.
"I would like to," he said. "2040, that’s the year. I’m taking it slow. I have a lot of time to figure that one out.”
Most recently, Nick was asked during an interview with The Guardian if he would still like to run for office one day.
"Politics is a very tricky thing,” he responded. "It’s a very different time to when I first mentioned my desire to be president."
Meanwhile, Priyanka had also said that she’s tried to remain apolitical throughout her life because she likes to "cheer for humanity". However, she couldn’t deny the fact that Nick would make a "great leader".
The Quantico star listed feminism as one of the qualities that makes her husband fit for the role of President. According to Priyanka, Nick isn't afraid to "use the word".
Priyanka also honoured Nick with a heartfelt post as they celebrated the premiere of Jonas Brothers' documentary Chasing Happiness, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video now, on Monday night.
