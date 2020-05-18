Nick Jonas on Teaching Priyanka Chopra Piano: She Picked up Very Quickly

Priyanka Chopra is making most of her time during the lockdown as she is also learning to play the piano from her husband Nick Jonas while self-isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

About it she had earlier revealed, "I've also started the piano -- I make my husband teach me," adding, "I've never played, but I've always wanted to learn an instrument, so I make him give me a half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day."

Now, during an interaction, Nick revealed how it is like teaching playing piano to his wife. He said, "She is very musical and she has had a musical career as well. She was signed as a recording artist in the US and in India. So she is very musical and she picked up very quickly. But I am not a very good teacher, I'll admit that. I would love to learn how to best explain what is what because I learnt by ear so I had no sort of reference point."

He added, "She is picking it up and doing a very good job. She has been very helpful with The Voice stuff. We have set up all the gear at home and we are going live each time from here. She gets mad because we go live from the East coast and in we're in time delay for the West coast. She loves the show so much that she gets mad if I say anything about what happened. So I stay quiet for three hours till the results are actually on live. Otherwise she is very unhappy with me."

You can check out the complete conversation here.

