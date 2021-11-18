Nick Jonas Opens Up About His Diabetes Diagnosis at Age 13, Priyanka Chopra Shows Support

Singer Nick Jonas on Wednesday recalled his experience of being diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 13. On the occasion of National Diabetes Month, Nick posted on Instagram about how he was worried after the diagnosis, wondering whether it would put an end to his career as a singer.

In his post, Nick wrote, “In honor of National Diabetes Month, I’ve been recognizing #SeeDiabetes heroes on my story every day. Today resonates with me personally because it’s the 16th anniversary of my diagnosis. I was thirteen, playing shows with my brothers.. And I knew in my gut that something wasn’t right, so I went to my parents and told them I needed to see the doctor. After going over my symptoms, my pediatrician informed me that I had Type 1 diabetes.“

“All the symptoms were in line with an undiagnosed Type 1. I was devastated – frightened… Did this mean my dream of touring the world and playing our music had to end? But I was committed, just like I always have been, to not letting it slow me down. There are tough days but I have an incredible support system I can rely on to help me push through and not be hard on myself when I’m feeling low," he added.

Nick’s post received love and support from a lot of people, including wife Priyanka Chopra. The actress commented on the post with heart-eyed emoticon and an applause emoji.

Earlier in an interview with nonprofit organization Beyond Type 1, Nick had opened up on how Priyanka had been supportive in helping him deal with diabetes. “Having a partner that is loving and supportive and thoughtful in that way is really important. And I’m really grateful for that," he had said.

