Nick Jonas Opens Up About His, Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti, Reveals His Parents' Reaction To Baby Girl

Nick Jonas has finally opened up about fatherhood. The international singer welcomed a daughter with his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra earlier this year. The couple revealed that their daughter, who Priyanka and Nick reportedly named Malti Marie, was in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for over 100 days before she made her way home on Mother’s Day.

Although the Jonas Brothers singer did not reveal details about his daughter, he did say that he and Priyanka are blessed to have their daughter in their arms. Appearing on the Today show, Nick said that ‘life is beautiful.’

“She’s a gift and we’re just so blessed,” he said, appearing on the show with Shakira to promote their upcoming show Dancing with Myself. The Jealous singer also opened up about how all the Jonas Brothers are now parents and all three of them have daughters.

“The Jonas family keeps growing. (There are) a lot of girls. My parents are thrilled, grandparents of now four beautiful granddaughters,” Nick added. While Nick recently welcomed a daughter, his oldest brother Kevin Jonas has two daughters — Alena and Valentina — with his wife Danielle Jonas. Nick’s other brother, Joe Jonas and his wife, actress Sophie Turner welcomed their daughter in 2020 and they are preparing to welcome their second baby.

Earlier this month, a source told People magazine that Nick and Priyanka were thrilled to have their daughter home. “Their daughter is doing well. She is still tiny, but catching up every day. They both just want to hold and snuggle her. They are already great parents,” the insider said.

Priyanka and Nick’s daughter was born prematurely, via surrogacy. Speaking about her in a long Mother’s Day post, Priyanka said, “We can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

Addressing Nick, Priyanka said, “There is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you.”

