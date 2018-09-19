English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nick Jonas Opens Up On Finding the One in Priyanka Chopra; Read On to Find Out
Since the couple has made their relationship official, they don't miss a single chance to show their budding love on social media and in public appearances.
Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram
Love for family and faith was the connect that pulled Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas towards each other, says the American singer, who got engaged to the Indian actress in July.
During an interview with "E! News" host Jason Kennedy, Nick praised Priyanka and opened up about how their relationship started.
He said: "The thing that really connected both of us is our love for family and faith and importance of being connected to those who are always going to be with you. And we found that in each other as well, which is a beautiful thing and I am excited to start our lives together."
Nick also commented on the viral video in which Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and Nick's mother Denise Jonas were dancing to a Punjabi song during the 'roka' ceremony which took place in Mumbai last month.
"It's a lot of love. We had a beautiful time, we went to India and did a beautiful roka ceremony. It sort of combined the two families, her side and my side," he added.
Earlier, the singer also revealed that he met Priyanka through a friend and it took months to understand each other and to decide what was right for the moment.
Since the couple has made their relationship official, they don't miss a single chance to show their budding love on social media and in public appearances.
As Nick turned 26 on Sunday, Priyanka posted an Instagram photo in which she is seen kissing his cheek.
