Nick Jonas Opens Up on How Priyanka Chopra And He Celebrated Malti Marie's 1st Birthday

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy last year. Recently, Nick shared how he celebrated their daughter’s first birthday. In a talk show, the ‘Spaceman’ singer shared, “She did (turn 1), over the weekend. We had to celebrate… She went through a pretty wild journey in the earlier part of her life, and so we had to celebrate in style. She’s one, she’s beautiful, she’s amazing… the best.”

Priyanka had earlier shared that their daughter Malti Marie had to spend 100 days in the NICU before she could be brought home. Giving a glimpse of their daughter, the actress shared, “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist…”

In the same chat, Nick also opened up about how he is ‘learning to be a patient dad.” He added, “I have some personal goals, some professional goals, there’s a lot on the personal front after being new father, that’s taking up most of my time.” He also shared that Malti hasn’t started walking yet. “She hasn’t started walking yet, but yeah, when she does, I’ll need patience and comfortable shoes as I’ll be running after her.” He is also planning to take his daughter for his next tour later this year.

Back in 2018, Priyanka and Nick got married. The couple have been going strong ever since. On announcing their daughter’s arrival last year, they shared, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Read all the Latest Movies News here