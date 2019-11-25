Nick Jonas Pens Down Emotional 'Gonna Tell My Kids' Note on Instagram, See Here

“Gonna tell my kids…” is the latest meme trend going around on the internet. This catchphrase is being used by meme-makers to hilariously rewrite history with their own experience from the present times.

27-year-old singer Nick Jonas, however, took an emotional turn in this meme game, to pen down a heartfelt note for his brothers. Taking to the internet, Nick shared a picture from their ‘Happiness Begins' tour concert.

"I’m gonna tell my kids this is a guy that was really happy because he and his brothers had a band and then they broke up, but then they got back together years later and their lives were enriched artistically and emotionally," he wrote in his Instagram post.

"He never could have imagined how fortunate he would be to be back on stage with his brothers in front of the world’s greatest fans every night doing what he loves. Thank you to everyone who continues to makes this story so much sweeter every day. May the happiness continue. #happinessbeginstour," he added.

'Happiness Begins' is the fifth album of the Jonas brothers and it also marks their reunion as musicians-singers after a long break. Their tour, which started in August in Miami, Florida was recently wrapped up by the group. The Jonas Brothers band also bagged a nomination at the Grammy's for their song ‘Sucker’ in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

