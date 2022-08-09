Nick Jonas Performs at the Same LA Hospital Event Where His and Priyanka's Daughter Malti Spent 100 Days

Nick Jonas recently performed at an event of the same Los Angeles hospital where his and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas stayed for 100 days in NICU. The event was held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday. During the mega show, Nick Jonas also thanked the entire hospital team. “It just means a lot to those of us that have lived through some challenging moments to know that there are people who care and who show up and do great work,” he said.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first daughter in January this year. Later in the month of May, PeeCee announced that her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was finally home after spending 100 days in NICU. “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” she wrote.

