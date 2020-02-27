Nick Jonas Playfully Addresses Age Gap Between Him and Priyanka Chopra, Says It’s Cool

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra undoubtedly constitute one of the best celebrity couples of all time. The actress and the singer, who tied the knot in 2018 usually keep sharing glimpses of their romantic lives on social media, often creating fan frenzy. However, another reason the couple is so talked about is that Priyanka is ten years older to Nick, which breaks a lot of stereotypes, proving age is just a number for the lovebirds. While Priyanka has addressed the age gap with her husband a few times in the media, Nick recently also talked about it in his reality show The Voice US.

Nick, who has started as a new coach and judge on reality show The Voice addressed the age-gap to rival coach Kelly Clarkson. The show, which also has coaches John Legend and Blake Shelton, is currently holding its first round of blind auditions.

During the audition of a contestant Todd Tilghman, the age-talk talk sprung up. After his performance, Todd revealed he is a pastor. To this, Nick said that he is a fan of the Christian group Philips, Craig, and Dean and even sang a few lines of a song. After this, Todd went on to call the song 'old-school'. This is when Kelly asked Nick, “I’m 37. Aren’t you 27?” Responding to Kelly, Nick pointed out at the fact that his wife, Priyanka, is also 37-year-old and said, “My wife’s 37. It’s cool."

Priyanka has earlier addressed the ten years age gap with Nick saying once, “It doesn’t bother me. I don’t want to change my life based on the opinion of 150 people and it doesn’t affect me."

