Nick Jonas Posts Adorable Birthday Wish for Priyanka Chopra, Shares Video From Celebration

Priyanka Chopra ringed in her 37th birthday on July 18 and family and friends from the film fraternity took to social media to wish the actress on her special day.

Updated:July 19, 2019, 9:48 AM IST
Nick Jonas Posts Adorable Birthday Wish for Priyanka Chopra, Shares Video From Celebration
Image: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra ringed in her 37th birthday on July 18 and family and friends from the film fraternity took to social media to wish the actress on her special day. However, it was Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas who had the sweetest wish for her.

"Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday," the Brothers singer wrote on his Instagram page. Alongside, he also posted photos of Priyanka wearing a pastel pink saree. The pictures are from his brother and bandmate Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's second wedding in France last month.

Not only this, but the 26-year-old singer also took to his Instagram stories to share a video of the actress swirling around in her sparkling red dress along with a lipstick shaped handbag. In the video, Priyanka can be seen dancing on Jonas Brothers' 2008 track Burnin' Up.

A number of celebrities from Bollywood Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit among others wished the actress as she celebrates her birthday in New York. Actress Sonam Kapoor shared a picture on her Instagram story to wish the Dostana actress. She wrote Happy Birthday Priyanka. Each year you soar even higher, with this year being one of your most special I'm sure. I hope you have a wonderful year ahead. Hugs and kisses.

Dil Dhadakne Do actress Shefali Shah also wished Priyanka by posting an adorable picture with her. Besides Priyanka, the picture also featured Anushka Sharma. She wrote Happy birthday to a complete trooper @priyankachopra!

Meanwhile, Priyanka has wrapped up shooting for director Shonali' Bose's "The Sky Is Pink", which also stars Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar.

