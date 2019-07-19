Nick Jonas Posts Adorable Birthday Wish For Priyanka Chopra, The Lion King Leaked by TamilRockers

Nick Jonas, who married Priyanka Chopra last December, is every bit the doting husband any woman could hope for. As Priyanka turned a year older on July 18, the American singer posted a romantic note on Instagram, expressing how special she is for him.

Disney's live action update of its classic jungle tale The Lion King is the bog release of the week. But on its release day, the film became a victim of piracy in India, as the website TamilRockers decided to leak it online.

Here's more dope on what went down in showbiz today.

August 15 this year was all set to be a big movie fest at the box office, with three big releases headed for theatres - Mission Mangal, Batla House and Saaho. But the makers of the Prabhas starrer action flick have now announced that Saaho will no longer release on Independence Day.

Alia Bhatt, who launched her own YouTube channel last month, has shared a new video, which shows all that it took her to move from her parents' house to her own place a few years ago. Alia shared a few glimpses of her working with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt to ensure the place turns out exactly the way she wanted it to.

After a good opening weekend and a steady run through the week, Hrithik Roshan's latest film Super 30 has earned Rs 75 crore within first 7 days of its release. With that, its first week run comes to a close, and it remains to be seen whether the film can reach the Rs 100 crore mark in the next week.

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 37th birthday on July 18 and family and friends took to social media to wish the actress on her special day. However, it was Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas who had the sweetest wish for her. "Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday," the singer wrote on his Instagram page.

A few days after leaking Super 30, the website has made the full movie of The Lion King available online. The movie has already hit the internet within few hours of its release on Friday.

