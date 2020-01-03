Nick Jonas Posts Party Pics with Priyanka Chopra, Says 2019 was the Most Incredible Year

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas began 2020 with on-stage PDA. The two kissed each other at midnight during The Jonas Brothers' concert. Joined by the other two Jonas Brothers --Joe and Kevin-- accompanied by their wives, Sophie Turner and Danielle, respectively, the family has quite a celebration in Florida.

However, the party did not stop there. After the concert, the couple raised the toast to the year and happily posed for the cameras. The American pop singer also shared some pictures on Instagram. In one of the photos, he can be seen opening a bottle of champagne while Priyanka cheers for him in the background. In another, the couple strikes a romantic pose as the actress holds on to her goofy 2020 glasses.

Sharing the post, Nick wrote, "2019 was one of the most incredible years of my life. I can’t wait to see all that 2020 has to bring. Happy new year to everyone!"

Priyanka and Nick had quite an eventful 2019. While the actress appeared in a variety of Hollywood films playing supporting roles. She made her return to Bollywood after almost three years with The Sky is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar. During the year she also hosted a YouTube series titled If I Could Tell You Just One Thing.

Apart from this Priyanka Chopra also helped produce a number of regional films like Firebrand and Paani in the Marathi cinema and Bhoga Khirkee in Assamese.

Likewise, it has been an amazing year for Nick too. The Jonas Brothers reunited after six years with the release of Sucker in March and the song became the 34th song in history to debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, and became the Jonas Brothers' first number one single on the chart.

The video was nominated in four categories at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, including Video of the Year and won the award for Best Pop Video. The song is also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Nick also appeared in Jumanji: The Next Level and Midway.

