Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Mobbed in Jodhpur, See Pics and Video

American singer and Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra’s fiancé Nick Jonas got an idea of Indian fans on Tuesday when he was mobbed in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. He was seen hand-in-hand with Priyanka in the city of places and colourful culture.Ever since the Us Weekly revealed that their wedding is “coming soon”, speculations are rife that the two are visiting Jodhpur either to finalise their wedding destination or to shop for their big day. However, upon their arrival in the Blue City, the two were immediately spotted by the fans. Dressed in a white top and blue-and-white striped pants, Priyanka seemed happy to be among her fans.See them here:Nick is currently in India on an unannounced visit to spend time with Priyanka. The two went on a dinner date in Mumbai on Saturday.Ever since they made their engagement official on August 18 with a traditional 'roka' ceremony in India, the two have been travelling the world together.On their much-anticipated impending wedding, Us Weekly quoted a source as saying, “The wedding is coming soon and they really want to blend wedding traditions from both of their cultures that are important to them. Priyanka is having a really good time planning the wedding because it’s a mix of Indian and American styles and customs, which she knows so much about.”“When (Priyanka) met Nick, she was so taken by him. She says she loves the way he looks at her, the way he smiles and that he listens so well. They really are a great match,” the source added.