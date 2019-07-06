Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's 'Date Night Cooking Extravaganza' is Too Romantic

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are taking advantage of their time in Europe. The couple was in France originally for Nick's brother Joe Jonas' wedding to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner in Provence last weekend. They've since extended their stay.

The two are currently having a gala time in Italy, and their latest adventure was "date night cooking extravaganza" in Tuscany. Nick posted a string of images and videos to his Instagram from their over-the-top romantic shenanigans.

"Date night cooking extravaganza," he captioned the images and videos.

In one video, Priyanka can be seen stirring pasta sauce in a pan on the stove with a glass of wine. She is seen explaining how she can't cook but when a chef is around to teach them, she feels that she can. She also tells Nick that it's good to have him around so that he can see that she at least tried.

Another video shows Nick preparing pasta from scratch. He is seen making the dough with the help of a pasta cutting machine. There are also images of the couple happily posing for the camera with their self-made pasta sheets.

This comes after Priyanka and Nick attended Dior's Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week show on Monday wearing perfectly coordinated outfits. Priyanka opted for an emerald green gown with a plunging keyhole cutout, which she accessorised with a belt featuring Dior's logo. Nick complemented the actress in a black jacket with floral embroidery, which he paired with a clutch-style bag.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen on-screen in The Sky Is Pink.

