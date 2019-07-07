Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's Romantic Couple Dance at Sunset is Simply Unmissable

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continue to prove they are the definition of relationship goals. They have set the bar really high when it comes to romance. The two are currently taking advantage of their time in Europe. The couple was in France originally for Nick's brother Joe Jonas' wedding to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner in Provence last weekend. They've since extended their stay and are enjoying alone time in Tuscany.

On Saturday, the Sucker hitmaker shared an ultra-romantic Instagram video of him and Priyanka romantically dancing to Dean Martin‘s version of Volare with the gorgeous sunset in the backdrop.

This comes after their "date night cooking extravaganza". On Saturday, Nick posted a string of images and videos to his Instagram from their over-the-top romantic shenanigans. In one video, Priyanka can be seen stirring pasta sauce in a pan on the stove with a glass of wine. She is seen explaining how she can't cook but when a chef is around to teach them, she feels that she can. She also tells Nick that it's good to have him around so that he can see that she at least tried.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen on screen in The Sky Is Pink.

