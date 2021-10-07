Nick Jonas Proves He is Desi at Heart as He Asks Priyanka Chopra to Perform Puja Before Any Major Event

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in Tinsel Town and the American pop singer surely holds a special place in the hearts of many Indians. Their cross-cultural wedding was also a talking point at a time, as it saw both Priyanka and Nick’s cultures and traditions blend together fine. Now in a new podcast, the actress talked about how they brought their respective cultural traditions into their marriage.

Speaking on Victoria’s Secret’s VS Voices podcast, she said, “Spiritually, Nick and I align when it comes to our feelings and our relationship with our faith. Of course, we have been raised with different faiths. I am a believer that eventually, religion is a map to get to the same destination, which is God. So, whatever your faith has been when you were raised, we are all going in the same direction to a higher power. We both align on that."

She also added that Nick asks her to perform puja before any major event in their lives.

“I do a lot of pujas in the house which are prayer ceremonies. Nick usually asks me to do them whenever we are starting something big because that is how I have always started something auspicious in my life, with a prayer of thanks. I have had that upbringing and he has had that upbringing and we have sort of created that within our family as well," Priyanka stated.

The couple tied the knot in December 2018 in a grand ceremony. The two are currently stationed at different locations owing to their work commitments. However, they keep surprising each other with adorable gifts and their social media PDA continues to make fans go mushy.

On the work front, The Jonas Brothers, which consists of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas released their new song Who’s In Your Head. The band also appeared on a documentary special titled Olympic Dreams with Jonas Brothers.

On the other hand, Priyanka will be seen in the upcoming film Matrix 4 and has wrapped up the shooting of Text For You. She is currently filming Citadel in the UK. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

