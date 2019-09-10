Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Nick Jonas 'Pumped' Up About Posing For Cigar Magazine

Singer Nick Jonas is thrilled about being the first person under 30 to hold a cigar and feature on the cover of Cigar Aficionado magazine.

IANS

Updated:September 10, 2019, 6:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nick Jonas 'Pumped' Up About Posing For Cigar Magazine
Nick Jonas/ Getty Images
Loading...

Singer Nick Jonas is thrilled about being the first person under 30 to hold a cigar and feature on the cover of Cigar Aficionado magazine. Like most of his fans, his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra went on gushing about the "yummy" singer.

Posting a shot of the cover, the 26-year-old captioned it: "First person under 30 to hold a cigar on the cover of one of my favourite magazines. So pumped about this one! Thank you @cigaraficionado!"

He also took to Instagram on Monday to share photos of himself smoking a cigar and posing with it. Priyanka wrote "yummy" in the comments section and a lot of fans left heart emojis and praised him but some were concerned about his health.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

💨 @cigaraficionado A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Some wrote: "smoking is bad for health", others called smoking a horrible habit. Some even asked him not to promote tobacco.

 

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram