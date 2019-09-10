Nick Jonas 'Pumped' Up About Posing For Cigar Magazine

Singer Nick Jonas is thrilled about being the first person under 30 to hold a cigar and feature on the cover of Cigar Aficionado magazine. Like most of his fans, his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra went on gushing about the "yummy" singer.

Posting a shot of the cover, the 26-year-old captioned it: "First person under 30 to hold a cigar on the cover of one of my favourite magazines. So pumped about this one! Thank you @cigaraficionado!"

He also took to Instagram on Monday to share photos of himself smoking a cigar and posing with it. Priyanka wrote "yummy" in the comments section and a lot of fans left heart emojis and praised him but some were concerned about his health.

View this post on Instagram 💨 @cigaraficionado A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Sep 9, 2019 at 11:20am PDT

Some wrote: "smoking is bad for health", others called smoking a horrible habit. Some even asked him not to promote tobacco.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.