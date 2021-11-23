Priyanka Chopra Drools Over Nick Jonas' Instagram Post From Gym, Disses Split Rumours

Nick Jonas was in his element in the gym recently lifting dumbbells for bicep curls. A black and white clip of the singer-actor was shared on social media and he looks fit and muscular in it. However, what caught people’s attention was Priyanka Chopra’s loving comment to the post.

Nick captioned his workout reel video as, “Monday motivation. Let’s get it." Priyanka wrote in the comments section, “Damn! I just died in your arms (sic)."

This social media exchange between the couple happened after Priyanka dropped her surnames from her social media handles sparking rumours there was something wrong in the relationship. However, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra rubbished all rumours about the actor’s marriage to American singer Nick Jonas. “It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours," Madhu Chopra told News18.com about the buzz online over trouble in Priyanka’s and Nick’s marriage.

Priyanka and Nick recently celebrated Diwali at their new Los Angeles home. The actress-producer had shared a series of photos featuring herself and Nick and wrote: “Our first diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special. Thank you everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas. You are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full. Happy Diwali (sic)."

Priyanka is hooting for Citadel for Amazon and will next feature in The Matrix Resurrections.

