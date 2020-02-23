English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Nick Jonas Remembers 'Morni Banke' & 'Aankh Marey' Dance Videos as Happiness Begins Tour Ends

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas

The Jonas Brothers wrapped up the Happiness Begins tour with a performance in France. Nick also shared some of his favourite memories from the time he travelled North America and Europe performing for the fans.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 23, 2020, 3:21 PM IST
The Jonas Brothers recently wrapped up their long-running Happiness Begins tour that ran across various cities in Europe and North America. Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas performed for a live audience in Paris, France and announced the wind up of their concert tour.

Nick has been getting nostalgic ever since and even shared his favourite memories from the Happiness Begins tour. Nick posted several moments from the time he spent travelling and performing for fans which were his personal favourites. Interestingly, two memories involve him dancing to Bollywood tracks Morni Banke from Badhaai Ho and Aankh Marey from Simmba.

In a collage of pics and videos shared on his Insta stories, there is video of Nick swaying to Morni Banke. The video when originally posted by Nick had garnered many likes from the fans and had gone viral. Now, Nick remembering it as a fond memory is only adorable. In another clip posted in his Insta, Nick is seen grooving to Aankh Marey with Priyanka Chopra, which he had posted only recently on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

Nick also shared a thank you post for fans as Happiness Begins tour ended.

