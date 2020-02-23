Nick Jonas Remembers 'Morni Banke' & 'Aankh Marey' Dance Videos as Happiness Begins Tour Ends

The Jonas Brothers recently wrapped up their long-running Happiness Begins tour that ran across various cities in Europe and North America. Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas performed for a live audience in Paris, France and announced the wind up of their concert tour.

Nick has been getting nostalgic ever since and even shared his favourite memories from the Happiness Begins tour. Nick posted several moments from the time he spent travelling and performing for fans which were his personal favourites. Interestingly, two memories involve him dancing to Bollywood tracks Morni Banke from Badhaai Ho and Aankh Marey from Simmba.

In a collage of pics and videos shared on his Insta stories, there is video of Nick swaying to Morni Banke. The video when originally posted by Nick had garnered many likes from the fans and had gone viral. Now, Nick remembering it as a fond memory is only adorable. In another clip posted in his Insta, Nick is seen grooving to Aankh Marey with Priyanka Chopra, which he had posted only recently on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

Nick also shared a thank you post for fans as Happiness Begins tour ended.

Follow @News18Movies for more