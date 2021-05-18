Nick Jonas Returns to Work After Bike Accident, Shares Selfie from Sets of The Voice

Nick Jonas sustained multiple injuries from a bike accident and has now returned to work on the sets of singing reality show The Voice. He even shared selfies and videos from the sets while filming the live NBC singing competition on Monday, May 17. Nick shared that he cracked his rib after taking “a spill on a bike" and suffered “a few other bumps and bruises" as well, reported E! Online.

At the start of the new episode of The Voice, host Carson Daly turned to the Jonas Brothers star to address recent reports about his accident. “Before we get started, let’s just turn to our friend, Nick Jonas. How are you feeling, buddy?" Carson asked.

Nick responded, “I’m feeling OK. I’ve been better, but I’m doing all right. I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am. But Blake (Shelton), please don’t make me laugh as much, because it kind of hurts to laugh."

The 28-year-old singer-actor was injured late on Saturday on the sets of a new television show he was shooting for in Los Angeles. He has been currently shooting for a secret project, the details of which are being kept under wraps. Following the accident, he was rushed to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.

