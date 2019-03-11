English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nick Jonas Reveals His Favourite Moment From His Wedding With Priyanka Chopra
Recalling their lavish wedding, the American singer revealed his favourite moment from the ceremonies.
(Image: Reuters)
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in December last year and had a splendid wedding at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. Their wedding was followed by multiple lavish receptions in Delhi, Mumbai and North Carolina.
Recalling their lavish wedding, in a recent interaction with Bustle, the American singer revealed his favourite moment from the ceremonies. When asked about his favourite moment from their wedding he narrated that when the two were going for their welcome dinner, they looked at each other and realised that this is happening for real.
"Priyanka and I were walking to the dinner and we looked at each other and just had a moment realising it was real. It was really happening. All the hard work leading up to the wedding day itself, we were there and it was really special and it was just our moment," said Nick.
On the professional front, The Jonas Brothers recently reunited after six years with the single Sucker. The song’s video also features the J sisters—Danielle Jonas, Priyanka and Sophie Turner.
The 3.19-minute video has the three men and their partners go completely whacky in a palatial English estate—there’s dramatic costumes, frenzied parties, Sophie stuffing her mouth with cake, Joe hanging on a wall tied with red ropes, Nick riding a toy sheep, Priyanka suggestively taking down her couture gown and all of them sucking lollypops while bathing in tubs in the open of a plush garden.
On the Bollywood front, Priyanka is working on her upcoming film, The Sky is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.
