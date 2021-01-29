Nick Jonas Roots for an Oscar for Priyanka Chopra: You May be the First Jonas to Win it

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas often make their fans swoon over them with their sizzling chemistry. The duo has never shied away from gushing about each other in public. Ever since they got married, the couple has been giving us some major relationship goals.

While Priyanka's recently released film The White Tiger has been receiving worldwide appreciation, Nick is on cloud nine for his wife's success. As there is also a major buzz about the movie being nominated for the Oscars, Priyanka revealed that her musician husband believes that she could win an Oscar for the film. In a recent interview, Priyanka shared that Nick told her she would be the first Jonas to win an Oscar.

During an appearance on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast via Just Jared, the actress revealed, "He was like, 'You may be the first Jonas to win an Oscar'". During the conversation, the diva couldn’t stop herself from gushing about her loving and supporting husband as she said, "He just doesn’t do anything badly. It’s insane and it drives me crazy. It’s like everything you do is great".

Meanwhile, in the same interview, she also opened up about doing The White Tiger. She stated that the film is the kind of story she was craving to be involved with. Priyanka told the portal that she was looking for a story where she can play various characters and genres and not be bogged down or put into a box. Talking about her character in the film, she stated that Pinky is a product of modern, urban India that is in touch with the world as she is educated, understands opportunities, rights and trajectories.

Priyanka has been quite busy promoting The White Tiger as well as shooting for Matrix 4 and Text For You in the UK. Apart from these two films, she will also be seen in Russo Brothers' series Citadel opposite Richard Madden.