Nick Jonas Says 'I Love You' to Priyanka Chopra in Sign Language at Jonas Brothers Concert

There might be rumours about trouble in the Nickyanka paradise, but the couple definitely seems more in love than ever. Priyanka Chopra recently attended her first ever Jonas brothers concert, and there was a lot of love at display. While Priyanka was every bit the supportive wife, sharing her excitement about the concert, Nick did not forget his lady love on stage, expressing his love for his wife as he sang alongside his brothers Joe and Kevin.A video of Nick saying 'I Love You' to Priyanka in sign language on stage is doing the rounds of Nickyanka fan pages and it's every bit adorable. Take a look:Priyanka also won points for being the coolest wife, handling Nick's female fan attention very well. She posted on Instagram that she was happy to collect fan messages for her hubby.She also put up this adorable video in which she snuggled up to her husband before the show and included two very apt hashtags —#backstagelife and #wifeysworld.Just last week, Priyanka and Nick joined Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and other friends on vacation in Miami, sharing videos of them dancing to Sucker, as well as some Bollywood songs while chilling on a yacht.Despite all the public displays of love and affection between the two, a gossip portal recently reported that Priyanka and Nick are 'falling out of love' and the couple is heading for a divorce just 117 days after the wedding.