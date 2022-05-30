Nick Jonas Says Priyanka Chopra and His Little Brother Would Do Well on his Show Dancing With Myself

Actress Priyanka Chopra, besides her perfect acting skills, also knows how to set the dance floor on fire. Be it songs like ‘Desi Girl’ or ‘Ram Chahe Leela’, the actress never skips a beat and always enthrals the audience with her smooth thumkas. This is why it did not come as a surprise when her singer-husband Nick Jonas mentioned that his wife would impress on his latest reality show Dancing With Myself. Nick will be seen in the dance reality show with Shakira and Liza Koshy.

During an interview with E!, Nick talked about his family members who he thinks would succeed in the show. He was quoted as saying, “I mean, obviously Priyanka would do very well. She is a dancer. I think that my little brother Franklin would probably do pretty well.”

“He’s (Franklin) got a great sense of humour. It’s all about going up there and having fun and I think that’s what people will fall in love with about this show”, he added.

On the personal front, Nick and Priyanka welcomed their baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas this January. She was born via surrogacy. In an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Nick opened up about his daughter and said this has been a magical season in their lives. He said, “She’s the best. It’s just been a magical season in our life. Also pretty wild, but it’s a blessing to have her home. It’s been wonderful.” He was also shown the picture of Malti that Priyanka had uploaded. Reacting to it, he said, “There she is. She’s got a little heart face.”

Due to premature labour, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ baby had to spend over a hundred days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for Citadel, an Amazon Prime Series that also stars Eternals and Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden. She also has James C. Strouse’s ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me.’ She will appear in the romantic comedy alongside Sam Heughan. Apart from these, the actress will also be making her comeback in Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in lead.

