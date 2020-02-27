Nick Jonas Says Priyanka Chopra, His Brothers Didn't Tell Him About ‘Spinach' Moment During Grammys 2020

The Jonas Brothers had a blast at the Grammys 2020, where the trio performed ‘Five More Minutes’ and ‘What A Man Gotta Do.’ The boys were nominated for their comeback album ‘Sucker’ and stole the limelight with their high-energy rendition, which had many memorable moments.

The most-talked-about highlight of their performance was a piece of spinach stuck in Nick Jonas’ teeth. The picture went viral right after the show, to which Nick replied, “And at least you all know I eat my greens.”

And at least you all know I eat my greens. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 27, 2020

A month after the show, the Disney star has finally spoken about the unfortunate moment. In a chit-chat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Nick has that no one – his wife Priyanka Chopra, and brothers Joe and Kevin – informed him about the mishap.

“Here’s the thing that’s really frustrating about this. There was spinach in my teeth from my breakfast which I ate hours before. So, the entire day, no one thought to be like, ‘Hey, man, there's something back there’,” the Voice coach said.

He revealed that he was really excited about his performance, but it went all away when his manager informed him about the spinach. He also confessed that Maroon 5’s lead singer Adam Levine was the first person to text Nick after the performance.

“The first message on my phone was from Adam Levine and he was like, ‘Nice performance. You had a little schmutz in your teeth’,” Nick laughed off.

