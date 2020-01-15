Take the pledge to vote

Nick Jonas Shares a Glimpse From Perfect Date Night With Wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas posted a video on Instagram in which he is seen lounging along with his ladylove Priyanka Chopra.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 15, 2020, 4:17 PM IST
Nick Jonas Shares a Glimpse From Perfect Date Night With Wife Priyanka Chopra
Singer Nick Jonas recently shared a glimpse of his ideal date with better half Priyanka Chopra. The power couple, who remain quite busy with their work commitments, often shells out time to spend quality time together.

The Sucker singer posted a video on Instagram in which he is lounging along with his ladylove Priyanka Chopra. In the clip, Nick asks Priyanka, "Date night.. done right. Right babe?" to which she replies, "Right babe."

He captioned the clip, "Date night. @priyankachopra Bro mask: @jaxonlane #wine #tiktok."

Taking to the comments section, Priyanka wrote, "Lol." Prior to the date night video, Nick had posted another clip with brother, Kevin Jonas. In the video, the brother duo is seen goofing up to an upbeat music playing in the background. He captions it, "Nailed it."

Nailed it.

Priyanka's sister Parineeti Chopra dropped a review in the comments section. She wrote, "Expression did not change even after messing up."

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen opposite Game of Thrones fame Richard Madden in upcoming drama series titled Citadel on Amazon. The project will be directed by the Russo Brothers.

In December 2019, Priyanka and Nick had announced that they were producing an unscripted sangeet series for Amazon.

