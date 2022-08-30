Nick Jonas Shares A Sexy Pic With Priyanka Chopra as She Joins Jonas Brothers For Mexico Concert

If we look anything like Priyanka Chopra when we turn 40, we’d be thanking our stars! The actress, who seems to be on a well-deserved break from work, was seen joining Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas as the Jonas Brothers performed in Mexico City. Priyanka revealed that she was joining the musical members of the Jonas family with a post on her Instagram Stories. However, it was Nick who treated fans with a picture of her look for the concert.

Priyanka was seen wearing a gorgeous black outfit as she sat next to Nick outside the concert venue. Nick was seen rocking a yellow floral shirt with a pair of brown pants. Revealing that Kevin Jonas took the picture, Nick captioned the picture, “Mexico City night 1.”

Fans flooded the comments section with praises. “Oh ya’ll SERVED…,” a comment read. “Priyanka just ,” added another. A third comment read, ” power couple .”

Priyanka also shared glimpses from her travel to Mexico City. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and revealed that she was munching on a few Mexican snacks. “When going to Mexico, eat Mexican snacks. Jonas Brothers in Mexico City tonight!” she captioned the picture. Priyanka also shared a video in which she was flaunting her ‘family pass’ for the concert.

Priyanka and Nick have been married for almost four years now. The couple tied the knot in December 2018 and since then, Priyanka has spent most of her time in the US. She is often spotted at Jonas Brothers concerts, showering Nick with support.

Priyanka and Nick also turned proud parents of a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, earlier this year. They welcomed the daughter via surrogacy.

