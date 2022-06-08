American singer and Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas was spotted limping to a hospital after getting injured during a softball game. A video of the ‘Jealous’ singer went viral on social media in which he was seen limping into the emergency room of a hospital. Nick was accompanied by his brother Kevin Jonas.

Soon after the video was shared on social media, fans started sending wishes to the American singer. “Poor Nick. Hope he’s okay! And Priyanka is home soon to help him heal,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented,

“Kevin was 100% in big brother mode making sure Nick was okay.” One of the fans also re-tweeted the video obtained by Page Six and wrote, “It is so wrong to film this but anyways I hope he’s okay!”

Nick Jonas also replied to the video and shared health updates with his fans. He assured everyone that he is fine and is getting better. “Yeah it is for sure… but I’m doing much better! Always good to be %100 sure! Can’t wait for this weekend in Vegas for round two!” Nick wrote.

Yeah it is for sure… but I’m doing much better! Always good to be %100 sure! Can’t wait for this weekend in Vegas for round two! — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) June 6, 2022

Priyanka is currently in Paris for an event. Recently, she also dropped pictures with actor Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK singer Lisa on social media. “And then there was us. girls just wanna have fun! @bulgari @lalalalisa_m @annehathaway,” the actress wrote.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas recently opened up about his daughter during his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show and said that this has been a magical season in their lives. “She’s the best. It’s just been a magical season in our life. Also pretty wild, but it’s a blessing to have her home. It’s been wonderful,” he said. When he was shown a picture of Malti, he quickly reacted to it and said, “There she is. She’s got a little heart face.”

