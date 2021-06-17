Nick Jonas Shares Lovely Birthday Greeting for Mother-in-law Madhu Chopra, See Pic

Pop star Nick Jonas has shared a heartwarming post for her wife Priyanka Chopra‘s mother, Madhu Chopra, to mark her birthday. Nick dedicated a lovely birthday greeting to his “incredible mother-in-law". “Happy birthday to my incredible mother-in-law @madhumalati," he wrote with a picture of the two of them. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra shared an excerpt from her autobiography, Unfinished, in which she wrote about how she was always in awe of her mother. “My mother was a combination of intellect and allure. As she would get ready to meet guests I would study her carefully applying her makeup, creams, and perfumes and then getting dressed for the evening… She exuded quiet confidence and total competence-which, together with her natural sense of style, made her magnetic. Whether she was dressed in a French chiffon sari for work or in a pair of white bell-bottoms and big sunglasses on vacation, she was the epitome of beauty in my eyes," Priyanka wrote.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in December 2018 just four months after they got engaged that July. The couple hosted a multi-day wedding celebration in India which began with a Western wedding on December 1, held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Jonas’ father officiated the Christian ceremony, where the couple exchanged wedding bands.

The following day, they wed in a traditional Hindu ceremony and subsequently held several wedding receptions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here