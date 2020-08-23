Nick Jonas Shares Priyanka Chopra's Pic as She Enjoys Sunny Day on Beach: Few of My Favourite Things

It was only recently when Nick Jonas decided to shower his gorgeous wife Priyanka Chopra with oodles of love. In a flashback post, Nick shared a favourite beachside moment featuring the stunning actress. In the photo is wearing a lacy shrug in white colour, thrown over a pink coloured bathing suit. To caption the photo, Nick penned the lyrics of The Sound Of Music’s My Favourite Things song by Julie Andrews.

"These are a few of my favourite things...," wrote Nick.

However, this was not the first time Nick made one and all go aww by being all lovey-dovey for Priyanka. Nick wished his "favourite" one on her birthday with a beautiful candid pic where Priyanka is seen sitting on Nick’s lap as the two lovingly dote on each other.

Nick wrote, "I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful."

Likewise, to mark two years of their first-date anniversary, Nick shared a rare picture where the couple was posing in cowboy hats.

“This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years(sic.),”wrote Nick.

“I love you jaan... best decision of my life...,”wrote Priyanka in the comments.

Priyanka and Nick first met at Met Gala in 2017. They got married on December 1, 2018. They exchanged wedding wows in Jodhpur following both traditional Hindu and Christian customs. Priyanka and Nick are together coming up with an unscripted sangeet-themed show for Amazon, tentatively titled Sangeet Project.