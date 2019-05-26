Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Nick Jonas Shares the Most Romantic Post for Priyanka Chopra, Says 'Honoured to be Your Husband'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sparked dating rumours when they stepped onto the Met gala red carpet together in 2017.

News18.com

Updated:May 26, 2019, 11:38 AM IST
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra proved to be the king and queen of wedding celebrations—the two even held two different ceremonies (they performed a Christian and Hindu ceremony, both grand in setting) and multiple receptions as well. Now, five months into their marriage, the two are revisiting how their romance really began.

Although the couple's romance was years in the making, things between Priyanka, 36, and Nick, 26, ramped up only last year, when they went to a Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert show in Los Angeles, revealed Nick in an adorable post, shared on his Instagram, to mark their love anniversary.

“One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife,” the singer wrote along with a romantic photo of the couple from the Cannes Film Festival last weekend.

“I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you,” Nick added.

And, Priyanka left the most romantic comment on the picture. “The most amazing thing that ever happened to me is you. I love you babs,” she wrote.



Nick made the first move—by sliding into Chopra’s Twitter DMs. He sent the first message in September 2016, he recalled to Vogue. He teased that he met Chopra through their mutual friend, Quantico star Graham Rogers.

At the Vanity Fair Oscars after party in 2017, months before the Met Gala, Nick got down on one knee the moment he saw Priyanka at the celebration. “You’re real. Where have you been all my life?” he told her, in front of a bunch of people, the singer told Vogue.

But Priyanka said she only had five minutes to chat, as she had to catch a flight to India. By the time designer Ralph Lauren invited them to the Met Gala, they had already been flirting via text for months.

They sparked dating rumours when they stepped onto the Met gala red carpet together in 2017.

One year later, they got engaged on Priyanka's 36th birthday. The couple went on to tie the knot in December last year with an extravagant wedding celebration that spanned three days in India.

