Nick Jonas Showers Praise on Priyanka Chopra's UNICEF Work in Ethiopia, Calls Her an Inspiration
Sharing an image of his wife Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wrote on Instagram that she is inspiring him and the world with her incredible work and collaboration with UNICEF.
Image: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas/Instagram
Right after attending the Cannes Film Festival with Nick, where she also lent support to a film on AIDS crisis, titled 5B, Priyanka flew off to Ethiopia to work with impoverished and underprivileged children there. She is UNICEF's goodwill ambassador in the country and a prominent representative of the organisation. A series of pictures and videos posted by Priyanka on her social media handles, give us a glimpse of the kind of work the organisation is doing in collaboration with her.
Captioning an image of Priyanka's time in Ethiopia, Nick wrote, "@priyankachopra is so inspiring to me and so many people around the world every day. The work she does with @unicef is incredible #proudhusband."
Since she has arrived in the country, Priyanka has been constantly sharing emotional stories of the African children and is highlighting their struggles and concerns through her social media clout, like their refuge status, the violence they face, education, health and hygiene among others things.
View this post on Instagram
Abda Abdulaziz, 26, arrived at the Bambasi camp in 2011 seeking refuge from the war in Sudan. Her 5 children were born in this camp and are being raised here, while her husband works as a laborer at a nearby farm - they see each other every two weeks for a few days. She said that if the violence in her country settles, she and her husband may consider going back, but she is not very hopeful that will happen. In the meantime, life in the camp allows her children to have access to an education. I met two of her daughters, Zulfa Ata Ey, 8, and Muzalefa, 10, at the primary school I had visited earlier in the day. Zulfa is at the top of her class and her mom is so proud. While they’re safe and her children are receiving an education, they are still living below the poverty line, and she’s desperate for the most basic supplies...like water, books, and clothes for her children. To donate and learn more about @Unicef’s efforts, visit UNICEF. Link in bio. (PS, the last video...Zulfa playing with my phone.)
Talking about her mission in Ethiopia, Priyanka said earlier, "I am in Ethiopia for a specific reason. I want to highlight Unicef’s education programme when it comes to children and youth in the country. There is a huge barrier when it comes to access to education for children, especially because there are so many dropouts in school which begin as soon as kids start school. The primary education goes from std1 to std 8 and secondary education is after that. We see dropouts of children even from Std 1."
She also shared multiple clips as she spent time with school children playing in playgrounds and dancing with them.
