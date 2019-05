Nick Jonas Showers Praise on Priyanka Chopra's UNICEF Work in Ethiopia, Calls Her an Inspiration

Nick Jonas says that he is a "proud husband" to Priyanka Chopra. Posting an image of the Isn't It Romantic actress that shows her in the midst of teenagers from the African nation of Ethiopia, Nick expressed his affection and admiration for the 36-year-old, who he thinks is inspiring the world with her noble deeds and action.Right after attending the Cannes Film Festival with Nick, where she also lent support to a film on AIDS crisis, titled 5B, Priyanka flew off to Ethiopia to work with impoverished and underprivileged children there. She is UNICEF's goodwill ambassador in the country and a prominent representative of the organisation. A series of pictures and videos posted by Priyanka on her social media handles, give us a glimpse of the kind of work the organisation is doing in collaboration with her.Captioning an image of Priyanka's time in Ethiopia, Nick wrote, "@priyankachopra is so inspiring to me and so many people around the world every day. The work she does with @unicef is incredible #proudhusband."Since she has arrived in the country, Priyanka has been constantly sharing emotional stories of the African children and is highlighting their struggles and concerns through her social media clout, like their refuge status, the violence they face, education, health and hygiene among others things.Talking about her mission in Ethiopia, Priyanka said earlier, "I am in Ethiopia for a specific reason. I want to highlight Unicef’s education programme when it comes to children and youth in the country. There is a huge barrier when it comes to access to education for children, especially because there are so many dropouts in school which begin as soon as kids start school. The primary education goes from std1 to std 8 and secondary education is after that. We see dropouts of children even from Std 1."She also shared multiple clips as she spent time with school children playing in playgrounds and dancing with them.Follow @News18Movies for more(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)