Nick Jonas Shows Super Bowl Theme Decor of His and Priyanka Chopra's LA House; Fans Demand to See Baby Jonas

On Sunday, Nick Jonas took to his social media handle to give a glimpse of the Super Bowl themed decor of his and Priyanka Chopra’s Los Angeles house. The video shows several balloons and pompoms that have been used to decorate the house, along with delicacies that look delicious. The text on the video read, “We take the decorations very seriously in our house." Captioning the video on Instagram, Nick wrote, “Happy super bowl Sunday everyone!"

However, fans were more excited about their newborn and demanded to see baby Jonas. “Where is your baby," inquired one fan, while another wrote, “I wanna see the baby." Nick and Priyanka welcomed their first child in January through surrogacy.

Watch the video:

Although the couple has not revealed anything about their newborn, several publications have reported that it is a girl. On January 22, Nick and Priyanka had shared a joint statement that read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Following that, they kept a low profile both online and offline. However, a couple of days back, Nick and Priyanka were spotted together by paparazzi for the first time after the birth of their child. An Instagram page dedicated to the couple shared their photo where the actress can be seen donning a printed tracksuit. Nick, on the other hand, is wearing a casual black tee paired with denim and a jacket.

Meanwhile, there seems to be another baby Jonas on the way. A couple of days back, some photos of Sophie Turner had gone viral from her lunch date with her husband Joe Jonas where fans spotted a bump on Sophie, which they suspect is a baby bump.

