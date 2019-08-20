Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been painting the world red ever since the duo got married in December 2018 and seems like the American singer-songwriter once again set the gold standard for all things love. During a performance of his Happiness Begins tour, which is currently underway in the US, Nick signaled his wife 'I Love You' from the concert stage using sign language and we have to admit its a gesture beyond words.

During their concert in Boston, the Jonas Brothers front man, while he was surrounded by plethora of fans, showered love on his better half, who was in the crowd at a distance. Also accompanying Priyanka in the concert was her mother Madhu Chopra, who was on her feet as she enjoyed the Jonas Brothers concert.

Dressed in an all-orange ensemble, Nick made the 'I Love You' hand gesture towards Priyanka and fans can't help but gush over the lovey-dovey couple, who are setting major couple goals every time they are spotted together. Pics of Nick signaling love to Priyanka were shared online and they may have stoked some embers of jealousy in other couples as well. Check out the pictures of Nick signalling Priyanka 'I Love You' here:

Earlier during the weekend, Nick and Priyanka also attended Joe Jonas' Bond theme birthday party. For the evening, Priyanka stepped out in a short, black feathered dress, which she paired with a set of earrings by Walters Faith. Nick, on the other hand, wore the classic 007 tuxedo and looked dapper alongside his glamorous wife.

