Nick Jonas Sings to Daughter to Calm Her Down and Priyanka Chopra is in Love With This Trick

Months after welcoming their baby girl, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas finally brought her home. Christened Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, their daughter had spent 100 days in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit). Now that she is home, Priyanka and Nick are having a gala time with their little one. According to a report cited by ETimes, Nick sings to Malti to calm her down, advice he has taken from his bother. The publication reported that the pop star figured out that it helps his daughter sleep and also calms her down when she is fussy.

The publication further reported that Priyanka loves how her husband sings to their daughter. Meanwhile, the actress recently shared a picture of their daughter on Mother’s Day.

The couple dropped the first-ever picture with their daughter in which Priyanka can be seen holding her daughter as Nick sits alongside looking adorably at the little princess. Dropping the picture, Priyanka revealed that their daughter was born premature and had been in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) for 100 days.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” the actress wrote.

Priyanka further talked about how the last few months have been challenging for the family but added that everyone is now ‘overjoyed’ since their daughter is home. “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you,” she added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.