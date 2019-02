Nick Jonas' Sister-in-law Danielle to Trolls: Everyone Should Stop Thinking We Don’t Like Priyanka

Danielle Jonas, who is married to Nick Jonas' elder brother Kevin, slammed her Instagram followers after they accused her of throwing “shade” at Priyanka Chopra Jonas while wishing future sister-in-law Sophie Turner a happy birthday on the photo-video sharing app.Danielle, 32, posted a photo of herself and Sophie, 23, alongside a loving message.“Happy birthday @sophiet!! My girls and I are so blessed to have you in our lives, they can’t get enough of their aunt sophie. You deserve the world and I hope you’re having an amazing birthday! Love you," she wrote.Some fans took the message to be a diss toward Priyanka, 36, who is married to Nick. One Instagram user wrote, “The low-key shade in this tho. I love sassy Dani,” to which another replied, “I read it the same way... shade against priyanka right.” (sic)“Nope, no shade about Priyanka,” Danielle quickly fired back. She continued, “It’s just Sophie’s birthday so I wanted to say happy birthday. I think everyone should stop with thinking that we don’t like Priyanka she is lovely. I am so over people trying to make a problem.” (sic)Rumours that Danielle and Priyanka don’t get along sparked when the former skipped the Quantico star's bachelorette party in November last year.Follow @News18Movies for more