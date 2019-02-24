English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nick Jonas' Sister-in-law Danielle to Trolls: Everyone Should Stop Thinking We Don’t Like Priyanka
Rumours that Danielle and Priyanka don’t get along sparked when the former skipped the 'Quantico' star's bachelorette party in November last year.
Rumours that Danielle and Priyanka don’t get along sparked when the former skipped the 'Quantico' star's bachelorette party in November last year.
Loading...
Danielle Jonas, who is married to Nick Jonas' elder brother Kevin, slammed her Instagram followers after they accused her of throwing “shade” at Priyanka Chopra Jonas while wishing future sister-in-law Sophie Turner a happy birthday on the photo-video sharing app.
Danielle, 32, posted a photo of herself and Sophie, 23, alongside a loving message.
“Happy birthday @sophiet!! My girls and I are so blessed to have you in our lives, they can’t get enough of their aunt sophie. You deserve the world and I hope you’re having an amazing birthday! Love you," she wrote.
Some fans took the message to be a diss toward Priyanka, 36, who is married to Nick. One Instagram user wrote, “The low-key shade in this tho. I love sassy Dani,” to which another replied, “I read it the same way... shade against priyanka right.” (sic)
“Nope, no shade about Priyanka,” Danielle quickly fired back. She continued, “It’s just Sophie’s birthday so I wanted to say happy birthday. I think everyone should stop with thinking that we don’t like Priyanka she is lovely. I am so over people trying to make a problem.” (sic)
Rumours that Danielle and Priyanka don’t get along sparked when the former skipped the Quantico star's bachelorette party in November last year.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Danielle, 32, posted a photo of herself and Sophie, 23, alongside a loving message.
“Happy birthday @sophiet!! My girls and I are so blessed to have you in our lives, they can’t get enough of their aunt sophie. You deserve the world and I hope you’re having an amazing birthday! Love you," she wrote.
Some fans took the message to be a diss toward Priyanka, 36, who is married to Nick. One Instagram user wrote, “The low-key shade in this tho. I love sassy Dani,” to which another replied, “I read it the same way... shade against priyanka right.” (sic)
“Nope, no shade about Priyanka,” Danielle quickly fired back. She continued, “It’s just Sophie’s birthday so I wanted to say happy birthday. I think everyone should stop with thinking that we don’t like Priyanka she is lovely. I am so over people trying to make a problem.” (sic)
Rumours that Danielle and Priyanka don’t get along sparked when the former skipped the Quantico star's bachelorette party in November last year.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonakshi Sinha, Four Others Booked for Allegedly Cheating an Event Organiser of Rs 32 Lakh
- My Heart Will Always Be Heavy: Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Mom Sridevi on First Death Anniversary
- Sridevi Death Anniversary: Sonam Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Farah Khan, More Pay Tribute
- High Jumper Tejaswin Wins First Title in USA, Equals National Record
- Facebook Does Not Mind Accepting User Health Data From Other Apps, Because well, Isn't Collecting All Data Good?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results