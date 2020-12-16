Nick Jonas Snaps Priyanka Chopra's Pics Mid-street and We're in Love with Him

What good is a partner for if not clicking pictures while their better-half poses? Nick Jonas is setting major couple goals as he gets snapped in London clicking Priyanka Chopra mid-street as they enjoy a stroll on the streets.

Read: Nick Jonas Has a Priceless Reaction to His Moniker 'National Jiju'

Priyanka and Nick are in London over the next year. Currently, the actress is shooting for her upcoming film Text For You in the city and reportedly Nick will also play a small part in the film. They were even seen filming a sequence inside a cab and Priyanka was spotted yelling at Nick during the filming.

But what has caught our fancy is the fact that Nick being the lovely husband did not shy away from turning a photographer for his wife when she wished. In some snaps doing the rounds on social media, Priyanka can be seen posing in front of a large vehicle as Nick snaps her from his camera phone. Isn't it the most adorable sight for their fans? Take a look here.

Written and directed by Jim Strouse, Text For You is an English remake of the German-language film SMS Fur Dich, based on Sofie Cramer's novel. Priyanka's co-star in the film is Sam Heughan, who is best known for his role as an actor and producer in the hit series Outlander.

On the movies front, Priyanka will see the release of We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger in the coming time.