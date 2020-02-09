Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
2-min read

Nick Jonas Spills the Beans on His Amazon Prime Series with Priyanka Chopra

Singer Nick Jonas recently took to social media to announce his collaboration with wife and actress Priyanka Chopra in Amazon Prime Original series for betrothed couples who have planned to get married.

News18.com

Updated:February 9, 2020, 3:56 PM IST
Priyanka-Chopra-and-Nick-Jonas-walk-the-red-carpet-at-the-77th-annual-Golden-Globe-Awards
Nick Jonas recently took to social media to announce some good news for fans of Nickyanka. The singer posted a video announcing that he and his star wife Priyanka Chopra is going to host a series on Amazon Prime Video where they will be interacting with to-be wed couples and will tell their stories in the new format series.

"Priyanka and I want you to be a part of our exciting new series with @amazonprimevideo. If you’re planning on getting married in the Spring or early Summer of 2020, we want to hear YOUR love story. Visit the link in bio for more info! castingengagedcouples.com," he wrote on Instagram.

Check it out below:

Priyanka and Nick have previously shared screen-space in the Jonas Brothers music videos of Sucker and What a Man Gotta Do. The videos features Nick's brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas along with their respective wives Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.

Priyanka had previously announced the unscripted Amazon series deal in an Instagram post.

Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram

At our wedding, both of our families came together to perform a sangeet. A performance (dance-off competition style) that celebrated our love story, one of the most unforgettable moments from a very special time in our lives. @nickjonas and I are excited to announce a new, currently untitled project (we’re still working on it!!) that celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding. It’s our #SangeetProject ❤️❤️ Happy one year anniversary baby. It’s our first together We want to share this amazing experience with couples set to be wed. SO...if you're engaged to be married in the spring or summer next year (2020), we want to be part of the celebration and help you make it even more spectacular. #representationmatters #crosspollination #culturesblending Visit the link in bio, and we’ll have you dancing before you walk down the aisle! @amazonprimevideo @alfredstreetindustries

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

On the work front, Priyanka has finished shooting The White Tiger film adaptation with Rajkummar Rao. The film releases on Netflix later in the year.





