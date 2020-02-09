Nick Jonas Spills the Beans on His Amazon Prime Series with Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas recently took to social media to announce some good news for fans of Nickyanka. The singer posted a video announcing that he and his star wife Priyanka Chopra is going to host a series on Amazon Prime Video where they will be interacting with to-be wed couples and will tell their stories in the new format series.

"Priyanka and I want you to be a part of our exciting new series with @amazonprimevideo. If you’re planning on getting married in the Spring or early Summer of 2020, we want to hear YOUR love story. Visit the link in bio for more info! castingengagedcouples.com," he wrote on Instagram.

Check it out below:

Priyanka and Nick have previously shared screen-space in the Jonas Brothers music videos of Sucker and What a Man Gotta Do. The videos features Nick's brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas along with their respective wives Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.

Priyanka had previously announced the unscripted Amazon series deal in an Instagram post.

Check it out below:

On the work front, Priyanka has finished shooting The White Tiger film adaptation with Rajkummar Rao. The film releases on Netflix later in the year.

