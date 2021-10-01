Nick Jonas Surprises Priyanka Chopra With This Gift? See the Actor's Instagram Post

Priyanka Chopra and hubby Nick Jonas are stationed at different locations due to their work commitments. However, they keep surprising each other with adorable gifts and their social media PDA continues to make fans go mushy. Going by the global icon’s latest Instagram story, it seems that she’s received a special gift from the singer. Priyanka shared the picture of a beautiful and elegant flower bouquet and tagged Nick on the post.

Priyanka and Nick’s Instagram handles are filled with appreciation posts for each other. The singer recently shared his 29th birthday and Priyanka had flown to the USA from the UK to celebrate it with him. Both are currently stationed at different locations due to work commitments. She penned a love-filled post for the pop star.

“Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby..Thank you for being you. 😍🙏🏽❤️," her Instagram post read.

On the work front, The Jonas Brothers, which consists of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas released their new song Who’s In Your Head. The band also appeared on a documentary special titled Olympic Dreams with Jonas Brothers.

On the other hand, Priyanka will be seen in the upcoming film Matrix 4 and has wrapped up the shooting of Text For You. She is currently filming Citadel in the UK. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

