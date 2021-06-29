Nick Jonas Surprises Woman Wearing Jonas Brothers T-Shirt, Fans Go Crazy

The three Jonas brothers-Nick, Kevin and Joe-enjoy a massive fan following. Recently, Nick was even seen interacting with one of their admirers. On Monday, he took to Instagram to share a heart-warming video in which he encountered a fan on a street in Ohio City in Cleveland. She was coincidentally wearing a Jonas Brothers T-shirt as she casually walked her dog. On seeing this the singer, who was in his car with his brothers, decided to surprise her.

In the clip, Nick can be seen calling out to his fan, Margo, after he slows the vehicle. As he appreciated the tee, the fan looks surprised to see the Jonas brothers. Nick then flips the mobile camera towards the woman and films the entire fan moment. She is seen wearing a muscle tee with the Jonas Brothers on it. The young lady then takes out her mobile phone and hesitatingly requests him for a selfie to which he readily agrees. She then comes close to their car and is seen posing for a selfie with Nick. Kevin and Joe were also clicked who were seated in the back. Nick even paid a compliment to her pet.

The 28-year-old’s fans were delighted to see the video and the popular singer’s gesture. Some thanked him for taking out the time to interact with his fan. Another admitted that she would have fainted if this incident happened to her. A third maintained that she always hopes that she could have such an encounter with the Jonas Brothers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Jonas Brothers will be going on a tour after The Remember This Tour will commence on August 20 this year at Park Theater in Las Vegas. It will conclude on October 27 at Hollywood Bowl. Singer Kelsea Ballerini will also be joining the musician siblings as a special guest. Apart from this, the highly awaited memoir of the Jonas Brothers, Blood, will be out on November 9.

