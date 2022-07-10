Nick Jonas, Top Gun Maverick's Miles Teller Share a Frame at a Celebrity Golf Tournament in Tahoe

As a huge fan of Golf, pop singer Nick Jonas has been a regular on the field, honing his skills at the game. On several previous occasions, the singing sensation has been spotted with his wife Priyanka Chopra on one of his golf outings. Recently, the singer also took part in The American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament which was held at Edgewood, South Lake Tahoe. Jonas shared a candid selfie on his Instagram handle with Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller and Paige Renee Spiranac, a former professional golfer.

The trio had big smiles plastered across their faces. Nick wrote, “Such a fun first round at the #acchampionship in Tahoe with Miles Teller and @_paige.renee birdies and pars tomorrow!” Along with Nick and Miles, other popular faces from the Industry have participated in the celebrity tournament that including Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Stephen Curry, Pat McAfee, Justin Timberlake and Annika Sorenstam.

While Jonas is having the time of his life in Tahoe, his wife Priyanka Chopra was seen hanging out with her best friend Tamanna Dutta and her godson. The actress also posted a brand new photo of their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas which left the fans gushing.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Nick Jonas divulged details about his daughter’s health after she returned home from a stay in the NICU for 100 days. The singer went on to disclose that their daughter was doing fine now and everything is fine. He also assured that the couple was very happy welcoming their baby girl via surrogacy in January this year.

“It is certainly life-changing,” Jonas spoke about the impact of parenthood and also shared his experiences as a father. Recently, even brothers Kevin and Frankie Jonas couldn’t stop themselves from expressing their happiness for their brother Nick. “He’s really found so much joy in it. We’re just really happy for him.” the brother duo said while talking to the media.

