An initiative by &
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Nick Jonas Unveils His First Look from 'Midway' and Priyanka Chopra Goes All Hearts

Nick Jonas will be seen playing Bruno P. Gaido, a WWII gunner in the Battle of Midway.

News18.com

Updated:September 11, 2019, 11:29 AM IST
As Nick Jonas’ next film Midway is just two months away from its release, the actor-singer recently shared his first look from the movie, on his Instagram. Usually seen in a chocolate boy look, Nick’s new avatar was quite Hatke, and got appreciation from wife Priyanka Chopra as well.

Sporting a tanned look, a pencil-thin mustache and flight helmet, Nick looked like in absolute war-hero mode. His caption says that he will be playing Bruno P. Gaido, who was a WWII gunner and ‘awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his heroic and invaluable efforts in the Battle of Midway’.

While the picture received a lot of love and appreciation from his fans, Priyanka too was quick to drop in a fire and heart emoji in the comment section.

Nick is currently on his ‘Happiness Begins’ Tour with brothers Joe and Kevin, which is the ongoing tenth concert tour by the Jonas Brothers. Happiness Begins (2019) is their fifth studio album and the tour is a part of their promotions for the same. Begun on August 7, 2019, in Miami, the tour will come to an end on February 22, 2020, in Paris.

 

The movie will see actors like Luke Evans, Woody Harrelson, Patrick Wilson, and more playing real-life soldiers. It’s mainly based on aviators and sailors in the battle of Midway in June 1942, which was an important part of World War II and where the US and Imperial Japanese naval forces fought for four days. The trailer shows how the family is affected, and how soldiers were caught between choosing their families and the battle. The trailer does not just show the struggle on the battlefield but also the off-field execution.

The movie has been directed by Roland Emmerich, known for Independence Day, and is slated to release on November 8, 2019.

 

