Nick Jonas Video-chatting with Priyanka Chopra is the Cutest Thing You’ll See Today
Nick was recently spotted video-chatting with her pretty fiancé at a Paris restaurant. See photo.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged in traditional roka ceremony on August 18. (Image: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)
Ever since they made their engagement official on August 18 with a traditional roka ceremony in India, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are not shying from showing off their budding love to the world.
Theirs is a long-distance relationship, considering that they both have eventful careers that take them around the world.
After their ranch vacation in Texas and spending a lot of quality time in Italy, where they went to attend Isha Ambani’s Lake Como engagement, the two are apart again.
Priyanka is currently in Mumbai, shooting for Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in important roles. Determined to not let the distance come between them, PeeCee and Nick don’t miss a single chance to stay connected.
Nick was recently spotted video-chatting with her pretty fiancé at a Paris restaurant. Though his own facial expressions are not discernible, Priyanka looks happy FaceTiming with her singer beau.
See photo:
Talking about their relationship, Nick had earlier told E! News host Jason Kennedy, "The thing that really connected both of us is our love for family and faith and importance of being connected to those who are always going to be with you. And we found that in each other as well, which is a beautiful thing and I am excited to start our lives together."
PeeCee and Nick were first publicly seen together at the Met Gala 2017. They began dating a few months later.
