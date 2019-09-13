Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Nick Jonas Whispers 'I Love You' to Priyanka Chopra Mid-concert, Fans Demand More of Couple's Such Moments

Nick Jonas whispered 'I Love You' to Priyanka Chopra once again during one of his concerts in the US. Check out the video here.

News18.com

Updated:September 13, 2019, 8:35 AM IST
Nick Jonas Whispers 'I Love You' to Priyanka Chopra Mid-concert, Fans Demand More of Couple's Such Moments
Image of Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, courtesy of Instagram
Nick Jonas has done it again. The singer-actor, who attracted a lot of admiration form netizens for signalling Priyanka Chopra 'I Love You' while performing in a concert, once again shouted 'I Love You' for the actress during one of his performance. And the internet can't stop gushing over it.

A video of the same has now gone viral on social media, in which Nick can be heard saying 'I Love You' to his wife, who was attending the concert with her mother Dr Madhu Chopra. After saying 'I Love You' to Priyanka, Nick walked on towards the area where Priyanka and her mom were seated. He first touched hands with Dr Madhu and later went on to greet his wife Priyanka.

Priyanka, who was seated near the stage, could not help but gasp in excitement as Nick came closer to her. She even covered her blushing face after Nick walked away. Check out the video from the concert here:

In response to the video, users on Instagram responded with all things love. While many were left gushing over Nick's gesture, others demanded that more such videos of the couple be shared. Check out some of the responses to the video here:

Image 1

image 2

On the work front, while Nick is busy with his concert tour, Priyanka recently unveiled the first trailer of her upcoming Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink. Priyanka's film is going to release in cinemas on October 11 and was recently screened at the Toronto International Film Festival.

