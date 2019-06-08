Nick Plays With Swords, Joe Falls Apart, The Jonas Brothers are Really Missing Game of Thrones

Kevin Jonas keeps using Game of Thrones one-liners like 'winter is coming' and 'not today' while Joe Jonas has simply fallen apart. Nick, on the other hand, claims to be fine, but he keeps playing with swords all day. It's been weeks that HBO's hit fantasy drama series concluded, but like diehard fans, the Jonas Brothers have still not come to terms with it.

As the trio made their debut on Harper's BAZAAR's digital cover, the brothers gave a sneak peek into their lives post-GoT. In a fun video posted by Nick on Instagram, the Jonas Brothers can be seen shooting for the cover, but it's not easy for them. Every now and then the eldest one makes Game of Thrones references and listening to them, Joe, who's married to GoT star Sophie Turner breaks down. Trying to balance the two is Nick, who, err, is dressed in a Jon Snow-ish costume.

The two siblings try to cheer up Joe by announcing their tour, and even telling the latter that his a** looks great in velvet bell-bottom pants. But nothing works and Joe continues to be saddened.

While, the other two confess they are a wreck post the show, Nick claims that he is perfectly fine after the show. On the contrary, he just not fine and keeps swinging swords on the sets when no one's watching.

Sharing the video, Nick wrote, "Joe has been going through it. Please send him good vibes during this dark time."

Earlier this week, Priyanka Chopra joined by Game of Thrones star and her newest sister-in-law Sophie Turner, turned up to cheer for their husbands Nick and Joe Jonas, respectively for their documentary Chasing Happiness. Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle were also at the red carpet premiere of the Amazon film.

Chasing Happiness, the boy band's documentary is directed by John Lloyd Taylor. It promises to give its viewers an up close and personal look into the lives of the Jonas Brothers after almost six years of their group hiatus. It is said to have never-before-seen footage of the band, starting with their early days growing up in New Jersey in a family that was struggling to make their ends meet, to the time when the band became a popular name in the industry.

Follow @News18Movies for more