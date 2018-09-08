Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Get Into Scuffle at Party; Watch Videos

Rapper Cardi B and Nicky Minaj were involved in an altercation during a party. The incident happened during the Harper's Bazaar Icon party at New York Fashion Week on Friday.In the videos available online, Cardi, 25, and Minaj, 35, were seen in a scuffle towards the end of the party. However, Minaj's security guards intervened and stopped Cardi, who was later escorted out of the party. Photos from the incident showed her with a swollen bump on her forehead as she was taken outside. In another clip, the Offset's leading lady can be seen throwing a red high heel at Minaj.In an Instagram post where she did not mention Minaj, Cardi said she has "let a lot of s**t slide!"."I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f**k up the way I eat! You've threatened other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you'll stop f**king with them!! I let you talk big s**t about me!!" the rapper wrote."I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped a plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f**king off!! I've worked too hard and come too far to let anybody f**k with my success!!!!" she added.(With PTI inputs)