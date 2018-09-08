English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Get Into Scuffle at Party; Watch Videos
In the videos available online, Cardi, 25, and Minaj, 35, were seen in a scuffle towards the end of the party.
Cardi B after the incident (Image: AP)
Loading...
Rapper Cardi B and Nicky Minaj were involved in an altercation during a party. The incident happened during the Harper's Bazaar Icon party at New York Fashion Week on Friday.
In the videos available online, Cardi, 25, and Minaj, 35, were seen in a scuffle towards the end of the party. However, Minaj's security guards intervened and stopped Cardi, who was later escorted out of the party. Photos from the incident showed her with a swollen bump on her forehead as she was taken outside. In another clip, the Offset's leading lady can be seen throwing a red high heel at Minaj.
In an Instagram post where she did not mention Minaj, Cardi said she has "let a lot of s**t slide!".
"I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f**k up the way I eat! You've threatened other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you'll stop f**king with them!! I let you talk big s**t about me!!" the rapper wrote.
"I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped a plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f**king off!! I've worked too hard and come too far to let anybody f**k with my success!!!!" she added.
(With PTI inputs)
In the videos available online, Cardi, 25, and Minaj, 35, were seen in a scuffle towards the end of the party. However, Minaj's security guards intervened and stopped Cardi, who was later escorted out of the party. Photos from the incident showed her with a swollen bump on her forehead as she was taken outside. In another clip, the Offset's leading lady can be seen throwing a red high heel at Minaj.
Nicki Vs. Cardi. BUT ACTUALLY. pic.twitter.com/7IpWzex5xl— Moti Ankari (@MotiAnkari) September 8, 2018
Omggggg nicki and Cardi almost fought #nickiminaj #cardib #cardi #monse #nyfw2018 #nyfw #omg pic.twitter.com/2gtOL5zoeI— kylie (@Hemsworth_kylie) September 8, 2018
In an Instagram post where she did not mention Minaj, Cardi said she has "let a lot of s**t slide!".
"I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f**k up the way I eat! You've threatened other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you'll stop f**king with them!! I let you talk big s**t about me!!" the rapper wrote.
"I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped a plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f**king off!! I've worked too hard and come too far to let anybody f**k with my success!!!!" she added.
(With PTI inputs)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- YouTuber Changed Lyrics of Bollywood Song 'Pyaar Kar' Because Love Has no Gender Anymore
- When Harbhajan Singh Became David Lloyd's 'Bhangra' Instructor
- Diego Maradona's New Club Owned by Powerful Clan With Drug Trafficking Ties
- Brand New Rolls-Royce Ghost Worth Rs 7 Crore Crashed in Mumbai During First Drive
- Kolkata Airport Got a Rainbow After SC Finally Decriminalised Homosexuality
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...