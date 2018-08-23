English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nicki Minaj and Future Cancel North American Leg of Their Tour
Fans of singer Nicki Minaj might have to wait a bit longer to see the rapper on tour.
Nicki Minaj (Reuters)
Nicki Minaj made her return to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night in a surprise remote performance where she performed a medley of songs from her new album Queen at The Oculus. However, not all is well in the huse of Minaj.
Pitchfork reports that the rapper has canceled all of the North American concerts of her tour, which were also to feature fellow rapper Future. The series of concerts was supposed to begin in September. The European dates in the schedule, which commence in February 2019, will go ahead as planned.
Pitchfork reports that the singer of Queen decided to "reevaluate elements of production” and “contribute more time to rehearsal.” There will be a tour of North America, but without Future who will not be available. Dates will be announced later in 2019. Nicki had recently released a new album Queen, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard chart.
Future, who was announced as her co-headliner in June, will no longer be part of the tour, Live Nation confirmed. The US tour was supposed to kick off on September 21 in Baltimore, Maryland. "Due to scheduling conflicts Future will not be on the North American run," Live Nation's statement said.
"Nicki Minaj will be announcing new North American dates to kick off in May 2019. Refunds for the previously scheduled North American dates will be available at point of purchase, with new Nicki Minaj on-sale details announced soon," the statement added.
(With AFP Relaxnews and IANS inputs)
