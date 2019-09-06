Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Nicki Minaj Announces Retirement, Says 'I Want to Have a Family'

It was not clear whether the post is serious, is a plea for attention, or an act of spite toward unspecified haters.

IANS

Updated:September 6, 2019, 3:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nicki Minaj Announces Retirement, Says 'I Want to Have a Family'
Nicki Minaj. (Image: AP)
Loading...

Rapper Nicki Minaj has announced that she is retiring and wants to have a family.

Minaj, known for tracks like Anaconda, Only, and Starships, took to Twitter to announce her retirement.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it till da death of me, [X] in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE,” her tweet read, closing with emojis.

It was not clear whether the post is serious, is a plea for attention, or an act of spite toward unspecified haters, reports variety.com.

As for the family aspect, last month, Minaj said on her radio show that she and boyfriend Kenneth Petty will be married “in 80 days”.

Minaj got into a widely reported altercation with Cardi B during New York Fashion Week last fall that saw the younger rapper trying to physically attack Minaj. She later called the incident “mortifying and humiliating”.

However, Minaj has been active with guest appearances in recent months, most recently appearing in Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” clip, which dropped on Tuesday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram