Nicki Minaj Blamed Kylie Jenner’s Infant Daughter Stormi for Poor Album Sales, and Twitter is in Splits

I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans. — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

How Stormi sleeps knowing she ruined Nicki’s album sales pic.twitter.com/5zdGy5SwQj — KK (@kharizzmaaa) August 19, 2018

Stormi when Nicki Minaj blames her for her L pic.twitter.com/0ol3NGfAw7 — rapmv (@rapsmv_) August 20, 2018

Nicki Minaj: Stormi, you’re the reason my album isn’t #1

Stormi: pic.twitter.com/vyUvryuJwt — aura⭐️ (HoHLC) (@rathags) August 19, 2018

Stormi checking her mentions pic.twitter.com/PlatgLQBd4 — darling (@bzdarling) August 19, 2018

Nicki Minaj hasn’t taken too well her losing out the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 to Travis Scott’s “Astroworld”.Despite her new album “The Queen” making it to the second place, Nicki ranted in a series of tweets on Monday about the unfairness of the entire situation. She blamed everyone and everything — from Spotify, to Travis' merchandise tactics, Kylie Jenner's marketing prowess and even their 6-month-old daughter Stormi Webster — for her misfortune.She has accused Travis of selling the album together with tour tickets and other merchandise to boost sales, and attacked Billboard and Spotify for changing their practices and unfairly promoting Drake's album "Scorpion" over her album.However, Twitterati lost it when she took it a bit further by dragging Kylie and her baby Stormi into it.On Saturday, Kylie posted on Instagram a ticket of the “Astroworld” tour package and captioned it, "Me and storm ready for tour." The post got 1.4 million likes within four days.Nicki tweeted a screenshot of Kylie's Instagram post and wrote alongside: “Travis sold over 50K of these. With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA! I’ll explain on #QueenRadio 4 albums in, #1 in 86 countries.”In another tweet, she wrote: “I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. Lol. Im actually laughing."Though she later tried to pass the whole rant off as sarcasm, what’s once done on Twitter is done. Netizens are doling out hilarious memes about the entire situation.Sample a few: