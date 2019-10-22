Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty Are Husband and Wife, Rapper Shares News on Social Media

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty have officially tied the knot after less than a year of seeing each other.

News18.com

Updated:October 22, 2019, 11:59 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty Are Husband and Wife, Rapper Shares News on Social Media
Image : Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty/Instagram

Singer-rapper Nicki Minaj is now married to Kenneth Petty. According to a People.com report, Nicki had been referring to Kenneth as her husband since March. However, she made the official announcement on Instagram with an adorable video on Tuesday morning.

The video shared by Nicki shows matching “Mr and Mrs” mugs and black and white baseball caps that had “Bride” and “Groom” written across the front. The rapper captioned the short clip, “ Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19” — referencing her new official name and seemingly the day that she and Petty officially tied the knot.

Check out Nicki's Instagram post making the announcement of her marriage with Kenneth here:

View this post on Instagram

Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

Earlier in August, during an episode of her Queen Radio show, Nicki had revealed that she had filed for a marriage license and would be married in “about 80 days.”

“We still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again,” she explained. “From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days, reported People.com.

Nicki and Kenneth have been dating since 2018 and made their relationship Insta official in December same year. In March, Nicki had sparked questions about whether she had married Kenneth after calling him her “husband” on her radio show.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram