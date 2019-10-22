Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty Are Husband and Wife, Rapper Shares News on Social Media
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty have officially tied the knot after less than a year of seeing each other.
Image : Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty/Instagram
Singer-rapper Nicki Minaj is now married to Kenneth Petty. According to a People.com report, Nicki had been referring to Kenneth as her husband since March. However, she made the official announcement on Instagram with an adorable video on Tuesday morning.
The video shared by Nicki shows matching “Mr and Mrs” mugs and black and white baseball caps that had “Bride” and “Groom” written across the front. The rapper captioned the short clip, “ Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19” — referencing her new official name and seemingly the day that she and Petty officially tied the knot.
Check out Nicki's Instagram post making the announcement of her marriage with Kenneth here:
Earlier in August, during an episode of her Queen Radio show, Nicki had revealed that she had filed for a marriage license and would be married in “about 80 days.”
“We still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again,” she explained. “From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days, reported People.com.
Nicki and Kenneth have been dating since 2018 and made their relationship Insta official in December same year. In March, Nicki had sparked questions about whether she had married Kenneth after calling him her “husband” on her radio show.
